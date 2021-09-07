Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider James Brett Burns Buys 199,999 Shares

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) insider James Brett Burns acquired 199,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.85 ($21,428.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Austco Healthcare Company Profile

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and clinical workflow management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Asia, and the Middle East. The company offers Tacera, an IP based nurse call system for hospitals, and aged care and acute care facilities.

