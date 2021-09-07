Auto (AUTO) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Auto has a market capitalization of $73.96 million and approximately $29.11 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for about $1,395.50 or 0.02736168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00016717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00146981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.00742887 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.