Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their hold rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.11.

ADSK opened at $288.75 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

