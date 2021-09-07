Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. Avid Bioservices has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 578.14 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $138,524.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

