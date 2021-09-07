Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 175 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,705. The company has a market capitalization of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.