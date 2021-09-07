Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 60,626 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 276.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,626 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,708 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.