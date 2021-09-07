Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 99,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

