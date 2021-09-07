Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $169.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.74. The stock had a trading volume of 185,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

