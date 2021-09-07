Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 45,123 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,123 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,326. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

