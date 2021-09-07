Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 24,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

