Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 445

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAB. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376 ($4.91).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 346.30 ($4.52) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 388.20 ($5.07). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 314.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.34.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Myles Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

