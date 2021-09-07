Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 1,015 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 321.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

