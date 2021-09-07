Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 214 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 12,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average is $164.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

