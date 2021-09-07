Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,640 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,494,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,178,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

