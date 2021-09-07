Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $313.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day moving average is $232.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $317.43.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,539 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

