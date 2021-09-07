Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,603 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $9,479,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,878 shares of company stock valued at $89,422,095 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.