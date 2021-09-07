Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 27,916 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 83.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,916 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

