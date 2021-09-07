Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $676,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $804,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 452,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954 over the last 90 days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

