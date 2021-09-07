Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.69. Barings BDC shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $508.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

