Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Basf alerts:

ETR BAS opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Monday. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of 25.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €68.38.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.