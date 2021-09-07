Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits One Day Volume of $492.17 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $492.17 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00147948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.00736063 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,348,708 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

