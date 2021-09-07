BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.67

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BBGI opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 183 ($2.39).

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.