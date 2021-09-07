BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.67

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) declared a dividend on Friday, August 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from BBGI Global Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $3.59. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BBGI opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 172.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 183 ($2.39).
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
