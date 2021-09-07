Bbva USA Acquires New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

