Bbva USA Acquires New Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

