Bbva USA Invests $75,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

