Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

