Bbva USA Takes Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $209.13 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.01 and a 1-year high of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

