Bbva USA Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

