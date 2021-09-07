Beacon Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,708.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00018447 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

