Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 60.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

NYSE BDX opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.44. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

