Beer Money 1-Day Volume Hits $49,145.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 43.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $449,693.95 and $49,145.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,465,821 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

