Bellevue Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after acquiring an additional 405,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

NYSE NOC opened at $365.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.23 and its 200-day moving average is $350.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

