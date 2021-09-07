Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 82,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The stock had a trading volume of 67,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,378. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

