Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 93,632 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,632 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Savior LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.95. 11,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,327. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

