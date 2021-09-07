Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after buying an additional 1,104,625 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after buying an additional 1,089,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after buying an additional 755,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. 36,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

