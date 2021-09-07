Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,857,000 after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,268. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

