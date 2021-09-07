Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.21. 289,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

