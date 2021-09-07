Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.67. 542,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,222. The stock has a market cap of $477.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

