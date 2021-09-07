Belvoir Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 4 (LON:BLV)

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BLV opened at GBX 266.75 ($3.49) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.00 million and a PE ratio of 18.46. Belvoir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325.99 ($4.26).

In other news, insider Mark Newton sold 171,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £395,432.10 ($516,634.57). Also, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

