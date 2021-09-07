Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.57

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.57 and last traded at $69.09, with a volume of 8133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.18.

BSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 943,425 shares of company stock worth $57,562,263. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,861,000 after buying an additional 1,036,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 2,253.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,368,000 after buying an additional 4,927,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,193,000 after buying an additional 33,301 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

