Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,324 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.