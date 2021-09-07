Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.