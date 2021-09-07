Bessemer Group Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 89.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,806 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

