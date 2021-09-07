Bessemer Group Inc. Has $825,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 205.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 53.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.51.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.07 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

