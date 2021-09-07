Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,011.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.33, for a total value of $1,538,339.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,745 shares of company stock worth $69,956,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $363.12 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.50 and its 200 day moving average is $336.66. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

