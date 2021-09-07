Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,518 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $104.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.28.

