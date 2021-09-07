Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,103 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,069 shares of company stock worth $5,456,544. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.99. 60,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,046. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.