BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $193,483.92 and approximately $60.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

