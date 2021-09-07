BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.