BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,752,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

